Bodies of students who drowned in Krishna river recovered

[India] June 24 (ANI): The bodies of the four students, who drowned in the Krishna River at Pavitra Sangamam here on Saturday, have been recovered.

The four individuals, namely Srinath (19), Praveen (18) and Chaitanya (18) and Rajkumar (19), were second-year engineering students of the MIC engineering college.

On Saturday, Vijaya Krishnan, Joint Collector, Krishna district, informed that one student tried to get down into the river, but accidentally slipped and was washed away. The other three tried to rescue him, but as the water current was very strong, they too were pulled into the river.

Soon after, the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Fire Department, and other civil authorities were pressed into action and began rescue operations. On a related note, Andhra Pradesh Irrigation minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. The minister also directed the college to pay an equal compensatory amount of Rs.5 lakh each to the families. (ANI)