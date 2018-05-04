Bodies of two wanted Maoists recovered in Chhattisgarh

[India], May 04 (ANI): A day after a Maoist, carrying a Rs 5-lakh bounty on his head, was killed in an encounter with the security personnel in the Sukma district, two more bodies of Naxals, carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh each, were recovered from here on Friday.

One AK-47, one SLR rifle and other paraphernalia were recovered from the spot, according to official sources.

After nine CRPF jawans were killed by the Maoists here in March, the security forces have upped the ante against the left-wing ultras.

Since then, 59 Maoists have surrendered in Sukma, in addition to multiple arrests. Last week only, two Naxals were killed in an encounter. (ANI)