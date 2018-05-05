Bodies to two abducted men found in J-K

[India], May 05 (ANI): Bodies of two men, abducted from their houses, were found in Shahgund village of Jammu and Kashmir's Hajin area on Saturday morning.

Bashir Ahmad Dar and his uncle Gh Hassan Dar, hailingfrom Gulshan Mohalla of Shahgund village, were abducted in the intervening night of May 4 and May 5.

As per the reports, both were shot dead by terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba at 3: 30 am today.

Their bodies were found by the locals near a mosque.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, the encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Chattabal area of Srinagar. (ANI)