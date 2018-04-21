Body found in Kerala suspected to be of missing foreign tourist

Thiruvannthapuram: A highly decomposed body, which was recovered from Vazhamuttom near Kovalam, is suspected to be of a Lithuanian tourist, reported missing since March 14, the police said today.

The woman's body was recovered yesterday.

The police said the woman was 33-year-old Liga, who had come for Ayurvedic treatment of depression and had gone missing from Kovalam on March 14.

Police Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram, P Prakash said DNA and forensic tests would be carried out to confirm it.

Liga's husband and sister, who came to Thiruvananthapuram from Mangaluru in the morning, saw the body and told the police that the shirt and hair were similar to that of the missing woman. The police had formed a Special Investigation Team and launched a massive search to trace Liga. They had also announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for anyone providing information about the missing woman. Liga was staying at a private Ayurveda treatment centre at nearby Pothencode. She had come to Kovalam with her sister Ilzie on the morning of March 14. She went missing soon after. A case was registered based on a complaint from the authorities of the treatment centre.