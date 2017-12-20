Body of 65-year-old lady found eaten by stray dogs in Kerala

[India] December 20 (ANI): Body of a 65-year-old lady was found today eaten by stray dogs in her house in Alappuzha's Mavelikara area in Kerala.

The police assume that the fire caught from the kitchen might have led to her death as half of her body was burnt.

The incident took place last week and it came into notice when the stray dogs were seen wandering around her house.

The locals then conducted a search and found out the body lying in her house eaten up by dogs.

The neighbours said they were not aware of her death as no suspicious smell smoke was noticed.

The Mavelikara police has prepared the inquest and initiated an investigation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)