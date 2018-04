[India] April 4 (ANI): The body of a jawan was found on Wednesday in Badesurokhi area of Chhattisgarh.

The Chhattisgarh Auxiliary Armed Force (CAAF) Jawan was missing since March 24.

The Jawan has been identified as Bosaram Netaam.

Badesurokhi village is located in Gidam Tehsil of South Bastar's Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh. Dantewada district is badly hit by Naxal violence. (ANI)