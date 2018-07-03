Body of Kolkata boy found in drum, sister-in-law arrested

Kolkata: The body of an eight-year-old boy was found inside a water-filled drum in his residence here and his sister-in-law was subsequently arrested on the charge of alleged murder, police said on Tuesday.

"The body of Raju Das, 8, was found inside a water-filled drum kept in the bathroom of his residence on June 29. Subsequently, the autopsy surgeon verbally opined that death was due to the effects of drowning, ante-mortem in nature. Inquiry revealed the little boy used to take bath by getting inside the drum," said Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Praveen Tripathi.

Meanwhile, victim's sister-in-law Priyanka Das on Monday night confessed to her husband Subrata Das that it was she who had put the lid on that drum when she saw Raju was inside. Tripathi said that a case has been registered on the basis of Subrata Das's complaint and police is verifying all the details and statements. "Priyanka, who was arrested, said that she had done it out of a grudge as her father-in-law loved Raju Das more than her husband," police said.