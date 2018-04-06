Body of woman found from freezer in Kolkata house, son and husband lived with it for 2 years

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has said that it has recovered a woman's body embalmed with chemicals after two years of her death and detained her son suspecting his involvement in the case.





The mysterious incident in the city's southern outskirts Behala came to light late on Wednesday after the police were alerted by a journalist, who had received complaints from locals about something fishy in the Majumdar family.





The locality was aware of the death of Beena Majumdar but had no idea about how and whether her last rites were performed, police said on Thursday.



The police said they found in the two-storied house a woman's body from one of the two huge freezers kept in a room, which was locked from outside.

"The corpse had been cut open from the abdomen to the chest. The internal organs had been removed. We found some books on preservation of bodies from which we suspect it was embalmed using chemicals and then preserved in the freezer," said the police.

The police, suspecting her son Subhabrata Majumdar's involvement, have detained him for questioning. His father Gopal Chandra Majumdar, in his 80s, was also being questioned.

"The pension was being withdrawn all these three years. We have learnt that Subhbrata did not have a job. We are looking into all angles including whether the body was preserved for drawing the pension or whether there was more to it," a police officer said.