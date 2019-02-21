Bomb defused in transport bus in Raigad

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): The Raigad Police has managed to defuse a bomb in a state government-run bus in Apta village here.

The Raigad Police said that they received a call on Wednesday night that a bomb like an element was found in a government bus.

As soon as they received the information, the police rushed to the spot. With the help of the bomb detection and disposal squad, the bomb was diffused.

"We received a call yesterday that a bomb like an element was found in a government bus. Some detonators and electric devices, enough to make a bomb, were found packed in a box and kept in the bus. Police, with help of bomb squad, has safely removed it from the bus," said the Raigad Police in a statement.

A case has been registered under Section 286 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 and 4 of Arms Act. An investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)