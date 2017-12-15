Bomb scare in Delhi's Khan Market

[India], December 15 (ANI): Delhi Police went into a tizzy in the early morning hours today, after an unknown caller had called to claim that a bomb had been planted in the posh Khan Market area of Delhi.

According to the police, the caller had called the Tughlak Road police station at around 6.50 am.

Soon after, a search operation was launched by the police to trace the bomb. The dog squad and the bomb disposal squad joined in later for the search operations. However, nothing suspicious have been found as of yet.

A police officer said: "Security has been tightened and searches will continue all day. The caller's voice has been identified as male and efforts are on to identify the caller." According to a Cushman and Wakefield survey, which ranks retail places over the world, based on their land rates, Khan Market has been rated as the most expensive retail location in India and 24th most expensive overall last month. The area is also home to several bureaucrat government institutions. (ANI)