Bombay HC allows Maharashtra Maritime Board to construct 3 jetties

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Bombay High Court on Monday allowed application from Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) to construct three jetties in Mangroves Buffer Zone in and around Mumbai.

While allowing the MMB's application, the court observed that these projects are in public interest. The jetties for which the permission has been granted include Ferry Jetty service at Borivali and Gorai, Passenger jetty services at Ghodbunder and proposed Roll-on /Roll-Off jetty at Manori.

The permission from the court will enable the board to develop a sustainable water transport system for the city its suburbs.

Moreover, the application was not opposed by the respondents as they agreed that the project already has all the necessary permissions. However, an intervention was filed by one fishermen's union against these projects but the court allowed the petition with the observations that the projects are in the interest of the public. (ANI)