Bombay HC judge hears pleas till 3:30 am to clear backlogs

[India], May 05 (ANI): Bombay High Court Justice Shahrukh J Kathawalla sat until the wee hours on Saturday to hear the pleas that sought urgent interim reliefs.

While most judges in the Bombay High Court tried to wrap up the pending by 5 pm on Friday, Justice Kathawalla presided over a packed courtroom till 3.30 a.m, clearing backlogs.

Reacting to this, Advocate Ashish Mehta, who was present in the court told ANI, "He (Justice Kathawala) was absolutely normal and was listening to everyone and then passing the orders. He knew that it was the last day before the vacations and he told everybody that all the matter which is urgent, he will listen to them."

Justice Kathawala, who hears cases pertaining to arbitration, intellectual property rights and commercial matters, decided to work past midnight so that cases requiring immediate attention could be heard before the Bombay High Court closes for summer vacation. He heard more than 100 cases since morning. (ANI)