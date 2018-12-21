Bombay HC quashes FRRO order directing 69 Chinese nationals to leave India

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday quashed an order of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued to 69 Chinese nationals directing them to immediately leave India.

While quashing the notices, the court also directed the authorities to record fresh statements within two weeks before taking any decision.

On December 19, a Maharashtra based mobile phone manufacturing firm had knocked the doors of the Bombay High Court challenging the validity of 'Leave India' notices issued to Chinese experts visiting its plants in Silvassa and Daman.

According to media reports, FRRO had rolled out the notification on December 15 for an alleged breach of business visa conditions following a plant inspection earlier this month. In its plea, Pacific Cyber Technology Private Limited has stated that the notices served by the FRRO are not drastic but unjustifiable and arbitrary. The petitioner had stated that the FRRO action violates its right to equality and trade as such visits by foreign experts for technical guidance have been an essential industry norm for the past couple of years. (ANI)