Bombay HC refuses to stay plastic ban in Maharashtra

[India] Apr 13(ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday, refused to stay the Maharashtra government's ban on plastic.

The court also observed that that ban is 'reasonable' after seeing a quantity of 1200 metric tons of waste every day in the state.

On March 23 this year, the government had issued a notification, in which it imposed a ban on manufacture, use, sale and distribution of all plastic materials like plastic bags, spoons, plates, bottles and thermacol items.

A three months notice period was given to the manufacturers, distributors and retailers to dispose of their existing stock of the banned items.

Consumers were, however, given only a period of one month to dispose of the same. The notification was then opposed by plastic and thermacol manufacturers along with retailer associations on the ground that the ban was arbitrary, and affected the fundamental right to livelihood of lakhs of families. The petitioners were asked to approach the state with a representation for seeking amendments in the plastic ban order. The state will take a decision on the representations by May 5. (ANI)