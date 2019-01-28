Bombay HC slaps Rs 25 lakh fine on company for not following orders, false case

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): The Bombay High Court slapped a fine of Rs 25 lakh on a company for not following the High Court orders and threatening the applicant with false case.

The Court passed the order in a matter where the company (Sapat and Company) had filed a plea against another company (Feel Good India) for violating copyright in their packaging of the product.

The fine was slapped on January 11 and has to be paid in three installments by February 28, 2019.

Out of these 25 lakhs, 5 lakhs are to be paid to the applicant and 20 lakhs are to be donated to the Tata Memorial hospital.

The High Court also ordered to seize the packing materials from the defendant company but it's owner Neha Gandhir not only stopped the people from collecting the packing material but also threatened them to frame them in a false molestation case. Taking note of the threat to frame the opponent in a false case, the High Court imposed the hefty fine of them. The Court took into consideration that the defendant company's Neha Gandhir and her husband not only stopped people from following the High Court orders but also threatened the applicant with a false complaint in sections which are actually meant for protection of women. (ANI)