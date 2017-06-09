Bombay HC vacates its stay on cluster developments in MMRDA region

The Bombay High Court on Friday vacated its stay on cluster developments in Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) region.

The High Court vacated this stay after a report which stated that most of the people are unable to develop or rebuilt their premises due to financial reasons.

In 2014, the Maharashtra Government had fixed a policy that developers in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai may get floor Space Index (FSI) up to four for cluster development..

This decision was challenged in High Court through a Public-Interest Litigation (PIL) and all cluster development works were stayed by the Bombay High Court. (ANI)