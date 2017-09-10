Bomikhal flyover collapse: Probe ordered, Rs. 5 lakh ex-gratia announced

[India], September 10 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the next kin of people who lost their life in the Railway flyover collapse in Bhubaneswar.

While asserting that a high-level inquiry has been initiated in the regard, Patnaik also announced free treatment for those who got injured in the hapless accident.

"A high-level enquiry has been ordered, the exemplary action will also be taken against the guilty," the Chief Minister told the media.

Two engineers have also been suspended. Meanwhile, the DGP Odisha said that the rescue work is almost over. "The rescue work is almost over. The removal of debris is underway and will be shifted to other place by tomorrow morning. The culprits won't be spared," DGP Odisha said. The flyover was under construction. "One person has been confirmed dead and four others got injured. We kept a close watch on the rescue operation. Injured workers were rushed to the Hospital," Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar Y.B.Khurania said earlier in the day. (ANI)