Bonfiglioli sets up new facility in Chennai

[India], Sept 28 (NewsVoir): Bonfiglioli Transmissions Pvt Ltd- the Indian subsidiary of Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A, worldwide leader in manufacturing gearboxes, gear motors and drive systems, continued its expansion with a new manufacturing facility in Chennai.

The new 1,32,000-sq-ft facility has been built adjacent to the existing plant at the SIDCO Industrial Area in Thirumudivakkam. It houses modern assembly lines, a global R&D centre and test labs, all built to the highest quality and safety standards, consistent with Bonfiglioli locations worldwide.

With a capacity of 75,000 units per year, the new facility will enable Bonfiglioli to serve existing and new markets and customers in off-highway, construction, mining, agriculture and material handling applications.

"We have believed in the potential of this country since 1999, when we laid the cornerstone in Chennai. We have grown over the years, investing in plants, research and development centers, and highly specialised staff. India is a key country for Bonfiglioli, and the good results up to now show we were right when we started the business here in Chennai. This expansion in India is part of the company's global investment strategy in production and assembly facilities. Indeed, we are convinced that our factories are the first step in bringing value to our customers. With high-tech, real-time smart production and superior solutions, we will be able to cater to growing, evolving needs in India and in our overseas markets across the USA, Italy, China and Germany," said Sonia Bonfiglioli, Chairman of the Bonfiglioli Group.

G Balaji, CFO, Bonfiglioli India; Fausto Carboni, CEO, Bonfiglioli Group; Kennady V Kaippally, Country Manager, Bonfiglioli India and Ravi Pisharody, Independent Director, Bonfiglioli India, were present during the press meet.

This new investment is part of a wider expansion plan for India, which includes the existing facility in Chennai and a plant in Mannur, located close to Sriperumbudur, both focused on making gearboxes and gear motors for mobile machinery, wind turbines and industrial processes.

Meanwhile, the recently opened assembly plant in western India's Pune, provides 90,000 units per year- serving customers in the food, packaging, cement, steel, pharmaceutical, textile, material handling, sugar, power generation, paper and water treatment sectors.

Bonfiglioli's 2017 revenue in India reached 7,332 million rupees, equal to 91.65 million euros, with a growth more than 80 per cent over the past 5 years. With the new facility in Chennai, the company expects to continue growing in the next year. (NewsVoir)