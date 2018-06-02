Bookie Sonu Jalan's custody extended till June 6

[Maharashtra], June 2 (ANI): The police custody of bookie Sonu Jalan, who has been apprehended in connection with the ongoing probe into the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket, has been extended till June 6.

Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan's name has also cropped up in the investigation.

Arbaaz, brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, earlier today confessed to placing bets last year and losing Rs. 2.75 crore.

Investigating officer Pradeep Sharma said, "We recorded Arbaaz Khan's statement today and he cooperated with us. I can not divulge the details. We will call him again if needed."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Abhishek Trimukhe has stated that six other accused have been arrested and that action would be taken against them. Arbaaz, 50, said he will continue to co-operate with the police in this investigation. The actor was called for questioning on Friday by the Anti Extortion Cell, Thane. (ANI)