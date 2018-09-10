Boost in highway development during Modi Govt.: Chhattisgarh CM

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh Monday said that highway development saw an unprecedented boost during the tenure of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government.

Singh made this statement during a foundation laying and inaugural ceremony of National Highways projects worth Rs 4,239 crore in Chhattisgarh in the presence of Gadkari.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, "If we compare the work that has been done in the highway department since Independence to 2014 and from 2014 to 2018, we will find that 10 times more work has been done in last four years during the tenure of Nitin Gadkari. He has approved projects worth 35267 crore which is 10 times more than projects that were approved from Independence to 2014."

Comparing the past development with the present scenario, he said, "Chhattisgarh was one such state of India where there were National Highways of soil which has all been converted to concrete now. Roads have been constructed in all parts of the state and they have also been widened by 10 metres." He also took a pot shot at Congress for not cooperating in the development of the state in past and said, "I am a chief minister for last 14-15 years. When there was Congress government in Centre, I had to struggle a lot to get projects cleared which were mostly rejected by some or the other reason. After Nitin Gadkari took charge he created a web of roads with a budget of 35-36 thousand crores. It is him who has facilitated the construction of all bypasses of the state. Some internal roads are left which we want him to approve as well." (ANI)