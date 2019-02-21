Booth level special camp for voter verification, enrollment in AP from Feb 23

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): A two-day booth level special camp will be organised across the state on February 23 and 24 to encourage voters to cross-check their names in the voter list and apply for corrections, if necessary, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi here on Thursday.

He has also directed the District Collectors (DCs) and all political parties to depute their booth level members at camps so that if there are any anomalies in the voter list, these can be rectified to avoid any kind of controversy.

Reacting to the allegations of omission of lakhs of voters from the voter list, the CEO said: “The Election Commission is verifying the complaints and will take appropriate action wherever needed.” Referring to the allegations of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), the CEO also said that stern action will be taken against the officials who are found guilty of committing such mistakes while preparing the electoral rolls. He said the webcasting will be held from all the polling booths during the Assembly and General Elections which are to be held simultaneously in the state. Claiming that electronic voting machines (EVMs) are tamper-proof, the CEO said: “The conduct of polling through EVMs is safe and transparent. To clear any doubts, a team of experts has been deployed by the Election Commission as well.” (ANI)