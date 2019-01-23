Bose's kin demands Rahul Gandhi's apology for his tweet on Netaji

BJP leader and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's nephew CK Bose on Wednesday strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi for his tweet on the freedom fighter, mentioning the date of his death.

Rahul Gandhi, on the 122nd birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Bose, had tweeted an image of the iconic leader with his quote that stated, "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives." Gandhi also mentioned the date of Netaji's death as August 18, 1945.

CK Bose slammed the Congress president, demanding that the latter should apologise to the country for "spreading information contrary to the findings of Mukherjee Commission, which stated that there was no plan crash one year prior or after the year 1945." He added that it could be a conspiracy theory by the Congress party to mislead the nation and said that the tweet should be immediately taken down. The BJP leader also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated museums on the occasion of Netaji's birth anniversary. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi also paid tributes to the leader and recalled his contribution in India’s freedom struggle.Calling him one of the country’s most beloved national heroes, President Kovind tweeted, “Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India's freedom struggle. Netaji is cherished, remembered and missed to this day all over the country.” “I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. He was a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring India is free and leads a life of dignity. We are committed to fulfilling his ideals and creating a strong India,” wrote Prime Minister Modi on Twitter. (ANI)