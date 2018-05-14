Botanic Garden will be developed with modern-day landscape: Harsh Vardhan

[India], May 14 (ANI): Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the Botanic Garden of Indian Republic (BGIR), also known as Botanical Garden, will be developed as one of the most distinct botanic gardens with the modern-day landscape.

Speaking at the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the development and up-gradation of the Botanic Garden in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, the environment minister said, "The garden is being developed and upgraded with the objectives of collection of plant species, research, training, environmental education, public awareness, aesthetics and entertainment through the protection of plant biodiversity."

He added that this is also being done with a view to make the Botanic Garden a centre of excellence in the preservation of Rare, Endangered and Threatened (RET) and local plant species. He said another objective is the creation of public awareness through education on plant biodiversity and its need. Speaking at the same event, Ministry of State (MoS) for Culture Mahesh Sharma Dr Mahesh Sharma said, "This is the largest Botanic Garden project in Delhi-NCR, which will become a fountainhead of knowledge for a large number of youth and students." Sharma added that the creation of a virtual museum on the garden's premises will also provide the youth of the nation information on botany and the endangered plant species will also get protected. He pointed out that it is estimated that the ambitious project will cost around Rs. 400 crores. "The cost of the first phase will be completed by 2018. This garden will be developed as an important tourist spot in the Delhi-NCR region, "Sharma said. (ANI)