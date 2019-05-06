'Boxer' Modi gave blows to coach Advani after entering 'ring': Rahul in Bhiwani

[India], May 6 (ANI): Speaking from the land of boxing, Congress President Rahul Gandhi described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a boxer who punched his coach Lal Krishna Advani and coileagues Nitin Gadkari and Arun Jaitley instead of fighting issues like unemployment, poverty and farm distress.

"In the last elections, India sent a boxer named Narendra Modi to the ring. His opponents were unemployment, farmers issues and corruption. Modi's coach was Advani ji. As soon as he entered the ring, he gave punches at the face of Advani ji. Advani ji was astonished," Gandhi said at a rally here.

He said, "The very first thing boxer Narendra Modi did after entering the ring was to insult his guru with two punches. After that, this boxer has beaten up the poor, deprived and farmers in the last five years. People say they do not want this boxer anymore."

Soon after he became prime minister, Modi formed a 'margadarshak mandal' consisting of leaders above 75 that included former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and other veterans like Murli Manohar Joshi.

Gandhi said, "People expected him to fight against unemployment, farm issues etc but he punched Gadkari ji, Arun Jaitley ji and others. Then he left the ring and delivered two blows to small traders in the form of GST and demonetisation."

"He rushed to farmers. They told him to go back to the ring and waive their loans and ensure fair prices for their crops as promised. They did not get to know what was happening. The boxer could not understand who he had to fight against," the Congress president continued.

Accusing PM Modi of failing on issues concerned to the people, he said: "Now, the boxer is knocked out by farm issues, unemployment, the promise of giving Rs 15 lakh rupees. He is lying on the ground and punching in the air. Narendra Modi ji had promised to solve farmers problems and deposit Rs 15 lakhs in every account. He did not do that."

The Congress leader also accused PM Modi of deceiving the people of India. "This boxer does not know who he is fighting against. Pradhanmantri ji, you have deceived the people of India," he said.

He further said: "We are not fighting with our guru, farmers, the people and the poor. We are fighting against poverty and India's pain. And we will win."

(ANI)