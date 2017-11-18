Boy commits suicide in Hyderabad

[India], November 18 (ANI): A 12 year-old-boy allegedly committed suicide on Friday by hanging himself.

According to the deceased's father, the boy was not interested in going to school, and when his family tried to make him understand the importance of attending school, he killed himself at home in their absence.

The SHO of Bhavani Nagar police station said, "We received a complaint today from the father of 12 year old boy stating, his son, who is studying in sixth standard committed suicide by hanging himself to death today in the morning hours. He was not interested in going to school daily. We counselled him to go to school and later, left for work. He was alone in the home and when we returned back we found him hanging."

A case of 174 CrPC has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy. Further probe is on. (ANI)