  4. Boy found dead with throat slit inside toilet in Gurugram school

Last Updated: Fri, Sep 08, 2017 14:30 hrs
Gurugram: A class II student of a private school in Gurugram was found lying in a pool of blood by the school supervisor in Friday morning.

Seven-year-old Pradhuman Thakur was a student of Ryan International School at Sohna Road in Bhondsi.

He was immediately rushed to Artemis Hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors.

A close relative of the boy told TOI that his father, Varun Thakur, works in a garment-export company as quality manager whereas his mother is a housewife.

Varun used to drop Pradhuman and his sister Vidhi to school every day. He did the same on Friday. After dropping both his kids to the school he got a call that his son was in an emergency situation. The school staff asked him to reach Artemis Hospital.

A friend of Varun said that Pardhuman has two sharp cut marks on his neck and a knife has also been found near his body. The parents are inconsolable and not in a position to talk.

DCP (crime) Sumit Kuhar said that a forensic team is on the spot to gather clues. The matter is under investigation.

