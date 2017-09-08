Boy found dead with throat slit inside toilet in Gurugram school

: A class II student of a private school in Gurugram was found lying in a pool of blood by the school supervisor in Friday morning.

Seven-year-old Pradhuman Thakur was a student of Ryan International School at Sohna Road in Bhondsi.

He was immediately rushed to Artemis Hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors.

A close relative of the boy told TOI that his father, Varun Thakur, works in a garment-export company as quality manager whereas his mother is a housewife.