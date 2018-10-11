'BPCL refinery to make India less reliant on other countries for crude oil'

[India], Oct 11 (ANI): Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that refinery plant under Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will make the country less reliant on other for crude oil and will also fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of doubling farmers' income.

Earlier on Wednesday, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal laid the foundation of the BPCL ethanol bio-fuel refinery plant in Bargarh.

"The refinery will be completed in upcoming two years. We are coming up with different strategies to fulfill the promise of Prime Minister Modi's for doubling the farmer's income," he said.

"Two things will happen because of the refinery plant is that nation's self-sufficiency will increase and secondly farmers' income will be doubled," he added. (ANI)