BPUT results 2017-18 to be declared at bputexam.in. Here’s how to check scores

According to the notification on the website, results are scheduled to be released anytime after Monday 5 pm. The students can visit the official website, click the hyperlink for Odd Semester Examination 2017-18 1st Phase Result that is currently available. However, the link is not operational as of now. Students can visit the site regularly and check the result once it is declared by BPUT.





Steps to check BPUT results 2017-18:





1. Visit the official website of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) – bputexam.in

2. Login to your profile by entering User Name, Password and other details

3. Students can alternatively click on the link ‘Odd Semester Examination 2017-18 1st Phase Result’ under Results & Exam Schedule tab. Now again enter details.

4. Check your result and download the score sheet. Take a printout of the same for future reference.





Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) is the state technical university of Odisha which hosts more than 58,000 students through its 110 constituent and affiliated colleges.