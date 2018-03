[India], Mar. 31 (ANI): Locals staged protest after a statue of BR Ambedkar was vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district.

The statue was vandalised last night following which locals demanded action against the culprits.

"Efforts are on to identify those behind the incident," police said.

Earlier in the day, another vandalism act came to light after Ambedkar's statue was found decapitated in Ambedkar Park in Trivenipuram area of Allahabad. (ANI)