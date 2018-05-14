Brahma Kumaris' '2018-Year of Enlightenment' project launched

[India], May 14 (ANI): Supreme Court judge justice L. Nageswara Rao on Sunday inaugurated the "National Launch of 2018- Year of Enlightenment" project in a public function under the auspices of Brahma Kumaris Organisation at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium.

Addressing the gathering at the launch, Justice Rao said that the Brahma Kumaris' year-long project of enlightenment would prove to be a milestone in guiding mankind to find true peace and happiness in today's time of tension, stress and discontentment.

Accrediting the Brahma Kumaris for spreading the message of love, peace and universal brotherhood all over the world, Justice Rao moved on to discussing how the Bhagavad Gita enunciated the path to enlightenment through chapters on Gyan Yoga, Karma Yoga, Bhakti Yoga and Raja Yoga, much before the European age of enlightenment and renaissance.

"In similar vein, the Raj-yoga meditation being taught by the Brahma Kumaris is a path of mediation to self-awareness, inner peace, power and balance in life. It leads to enlightenment which enables us to deal with challenging situations and arrive at solutions," he said.

The event featured a video message by the head of Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, who said that "Gita is the mother of true wisdom which when implemented can lead to happier life."

Through the practice of pure and satvick lifestyle and selfless service as expounded in Gita, self enlightenment can be attained, he said.

B.K. Brijmohan, Chief Spokesperson of Brahma Kumaris said that true purpose of this year's project on enlightenment is to take mankind from ignorance to wisdom, vices to virtues and from sorrow to happiness. He also

He also highlighted that true meaning of enlightenment is experiencing of soul consciousness, its innate qualities of peace, purity, love, and contentment.

"When we realize true nature and qualities of soul, we all can lead ourselves on the path of enlightenment," he added.

Brahma Kumari Asha, Chairperson, Administrators Wing of Brahma Kumaris said that the root cause of today's problems, is our identity crisis.

"As we are observing 2018 as Year of Enlightenment, we need to reflect on and reconnect with our inner selves. By this, we can restore harmony with our own self, with others and, with the society and this would prove to be the foundation of building a harmonious and sustainable society," he added.

Later in the day, the afternoon session on "Truth as Revealed by God of Gita" was addressed by senior teachers of Brahma Kumaris, B. K. Usha from Mount Abu and B.K. Chakradhari, Director of Rajyoga Centers in Russia.

The Session was followed by guided mass meditation for the gathering. (ANI)