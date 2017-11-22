BrahMos missile tested successfully from Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet

[India], Nov.22 (ANI): The world's fastest supersonic cruise missile, BrahMos, has been successfully tested for the first time from a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Confirming the news, the defence ministry said in a statement today that the anti-ship missile was gravity-dropped from the Sukhoi-30MKI or Su-30 from fuselage, the two-stage missile's engine fired up and propelled towards the intended target at the sea in Bay of Bengal.

The ministry further said the test-flight will significantly bolster the IAF's air combat operations capability.

The BrahMos is now capable of being launched from land, sea and air, completing the tactical cruise missile triad for India. Earlier, BrahMos could only be fired from ships or ground-based launchers. (ANI)