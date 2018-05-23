BrahMos supersonic missile successfully test-fired for 2nd consecutive day

[India], May 23 (ANI): The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from an Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha's coastal Balasore district for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The missile was launched from a Mobile Autonomous Launcher (MAL) and successfully flew in its pre-set trajectory fulfilling its mission objectives.

In yesterday's launch the major subsystems manufactured indigenously under "Make in India" campaign were tested.

"Through this launch the critical indigenous components including fuel management system and other non-metallic airframe components have qualified to form part of the missile" Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of BrahMos Sudhir Mishra said after witnessing the launch.

BrahMos is a joint venture between Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and NPOM of Russia. The highly versatile BrahMos has been operationalised in the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. BRAHMOS has established itself as a major force multiplier in modern-day complex battlefields with its impeccable land-attack, anti-ship capabilities with multi-role and multi-platform abilities. (ANI)