Bribery case: Case registered against DDA's Principal Commissioner

[India], Apr. 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a case against Principal Commissioner of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) JP Aggarwal on an alleged bribery case.

Along with Aggarwal, three private persons Sunil Gupta, Anil Gupta and JP Sharma are also allegedly involved in the case.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of 120-B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 7, 12 and 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988 against all of them.

During the investigation, JP Aggarwal, Sunil Gupta and Anil Gupta were apprehended while transacting bribe amount of Rs. 4 lakhs for showing an undue favour by the Principal Commissioner of DDA in the matter of allotment of flat. JP Sharma was also apprehended subsequently in the matter. Searches are being conducted today at the residential and official premises of all the accused. The investigation is underway. (ANI)