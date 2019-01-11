Bribery case: Verdict on Asthana's plea seeking quashing of FIR tomorrow

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will on Friday pronounce its verdict on a petition filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Director Rakesh Asthana and DSP Devendra Kumar seeking quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) against them in a bribery case.

The FIR was registered against Asthana and others after a preliminary inquiry by the then CBI officials.

The investigating agency filed an FIR against Asthana for allegedly accepting a bribe from a businessman, who was related to controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi case.

Asthana was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was probing the Qureshi case. The case against Kumar and Asthana, among others, was registered based on a complaint received by Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana on October 15. (ANI)