BRIEF-India's Reliance Comm exec says to repay 250 billion rupees to lenders by end Sept

* Exec says free offers and disruptive pricing from Reliance Jio have hurt all Indian telecom sector players including Rcom
* Exec says sector urgently needs intervention from regulators to address situation
* Exec says sector liability of 7.5 trln rupees will be unsustainable
* Exec says remedial policy action and a financing package are critically needed by the sector
* Exec says to launch volte offering in next few quarters
* Exec says to repay 250 billion rupees to lenders by end Sept
* Exec says in talks with lenders to refinance loan installments
* Exec says expects to meet all debt repayment obligations
* Exec says looking to refinance 280 billion rupees of Rcom and Aircel debt
* Exec says all lenders on a prorata basis will be repaid
* Exec says sees property sales happening during 2 years from now
