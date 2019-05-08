Bring back Modi govt to wipe out Naxalism, terrorism: Yogi Adityanath

[India], May 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that "if Modi government is brought back to power, terrorism and Naxalism will be completed wiped out of our land".

Addressing an election rally in Shivpuri, Adityanath said, "The situation of internal and external security was dangerous. 270 districts were affected by Naxalism and terrorism. One-third of India was a victim of anarchy due to Congress' bad governance and wrong policies and their soft approach towards terrorism."

Praising the work done by the Narendra Modi government, he said, "We are getting good results due to the actions taken by our government in the last five years. Today terrorism and Naxalism has restricted to 5 to 7 districts only. Bring back Modi government to get them completely wiped out of our land."

The Chief Minister accused the Congress of looting the resources meant for the public.

"They are not providing electricity to people. How would they loot the resources if they give electricity to people," he said.

Adityanath further said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath should take lessons from Uttar Pradesh on controlling crime.

"I have heard crime has increased after Congress formed the government in MP. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister should learn from Uttar Pradesh as to how to control crime," he said.

At an election rally in Morena, Adityanath continued his tirade against the Congress saying the party has insulted Hindus.

"When did Hindus become terrorists? Congress has insulted Hindus. Pandit Nehru used to say he was a Hindu accidentally. His fourth-generation, Rahul Gandhi, says that he is a 'janaudhari' Hindu," he said.

Targeting Priyanka Gandhi, the UP CM said, "Congress' 'shehzaadi' says she will not visit Ram Lalla since it is a disputed place. Is there a dispute over Ram? In 2005, Congress said in the Supreme Court that Ram and Krishna never existed. If so, why is Ayodhya, Rameshwaram, Mathura etc. significant."

Adityanath further said that if debt waiver is possible in Uttar Pradesh then why not in Madhya Pradesh.

"People should ask Congress that if farm debt waiver can be successful in Uttar Pradesh then why not in MP. There is a BJP government in UP. It means there is something wrong with the Congress. They want to loot money, just like what Rajiv Gandhi said that 'only a little money reaches the common people'," he said. (ANI)