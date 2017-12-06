British govt must apologise for Jallianwala massacre: London mayor

New Delhi : London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is currently on a visit to India, paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar on Wednesday and said it is time for the British Government to apologise for the tragedy.

Khan wrote in the visitor's book at the Jallianwala Bagh that the British Government must apologise for the tragedy that took place at Jallianwala Bagh in 1919.

He wrote that it was incredibly moving for him to visit Jallianwala Bagh and one can never forgot the tragedy that took place. The mayor also visited the martyrs well at the historical site. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on 13 April, 1919 when troops of the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer fired machine guns into a crowd of unarmed protesters, along with Baishakhi pilgrims, who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar, Punjab.