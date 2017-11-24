British High Commission team meets Jagtar Singh Johal, Jimmy Singh

[India], November 24 (ANI): A three-member team of the British High Commission met British nationals Jagtar Singh Johal and Jimmy Singh, arrested in connection with targeted killings in the state on Friday, to ascertain whether they were subjected to any human rights violation.

Both the accused are in police remand till November 28.

Earlier in the month, Punjab Police said that they had sufficient evidence to prove the complicity of Johal and Jimmy in the targeted killings.

They also added that they have found them to be involved in conspiracy, coordination, funding and arranging of weapons for members of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) module busted in connection with the targeted killings.

Five incidents of targeted killings had taken place in the state between April 2016 and February 2017. (ANI)