British man sent to 14-day judicial custody for sexually abusing blind kids

[India], September 6 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Wednesday sent the British national, accused of sexually abusing blind school kids, to 14-day judicial custody.

On September 4, the Delhi Police arrested British national Murray Ward on charges of sodomizing visually challenged students at the National Association for the Blind (NAB) in R.K. Puram area in New Delhi.

The incident came to notice after a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at R.K. Puram Police Station regarding the same.

It was revealed that Ward was a frequent visitor and a regular donor with NAB from the last eight to nine years. He is accused of subjecting three minors, all blind students of NAB, to paedophilic sexual harassment on September 2. A case has been registered in this regard under Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 54-year old Ward hails from UK's Gloucestershire and was working with Sterlite Technology Limited in Gurugram till April 2017. In February this year, he suffered a paralytic attack and since then, he has been under treatment. The police have seized his cell phone for examination. They have also recovered his MacBook, which contains a couple of objectionable video clippings. (ANI)