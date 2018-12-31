British national rape: Chandigarh Police arrests one

, (ANI): The Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested one person in connection with the rape of British national in a hotel here.

The accused, identified as Farhanuz Zama, had been working at the hotel for the last two years. The 28-year-old was arrested from Kishangarh Chowk area.

On December 27, the British National had alleged that she was raped at a hotel's spa. "The woman and her friend had gone to the spa for a foot and knee massage on December 20 where the accused alleged to have committed the crime," the complaint said.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)