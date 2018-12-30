British woman alleges rape in Chandigarh hotel, case registered

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): A British woman has alleged of being raped in a spa at a hotel here, following which the police registered an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of IPC at IT Park police station of the city.

The alleged crime was committed on December 20, whereas the complaint was filed at the police station on December 27.

The accused, named by the complainant, was employed in the hotel spa. The woman and her friend had gone to the spa for a foot and knee massage on December 20 where the accused alleged to have committed the crime.

While she registered a complaint at the hotel on the same day, the formal police complaint was filed after she returned from an outstation tour. Chandigarh Police DSP (east) Harjit Kaur said, "We received the complaint on 27th December from a British lady. She had reported that while taking a knee massage in one of the hotels where she was staying, a masseur touched her inappropriately." "The incident occurred on December 20 and she had complained to the hotel authorities the same day after which the services of the accused staffer were suspended. The complaint came to us on December 27. We necessary investigation immediately," he said. She further informed that a case has been registered under Section 376 as "the act committed by the accused falls under the definition of such crime." "The accused is absconding. We are collecting more information from the hotel and are in the process of nabbing the accused," she added. She also informed that two teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Raids are being conducted. (ANI)