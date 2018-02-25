BS Hooda launches all-out attack on Khattar government

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday launched an all-out attack on Manohar Lal Khattar led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

While addressing a public rally in Hodal, the former Chief Minister said the law and order situation in the state has collapsed.

"The miscreants are not scared of the government. The law and order situation of the state has been disrupted. Neither our children are safe in schools nor our daughters are safe in homes," Hooda said.

He added: "In some places, petrol pumps are being looted. Every type of crime is happening in Haryana. Even murder has become a small incident." The Congress leader further questioned the state government on spending Rs 22 Crore to deploy 150 companies of Paramilitary forces for the security of BJP National President Amit Shah's recent state visit. "When BJP National President came to Haryana, the state govt spent Rs 22 Crore to deploy 150 companies of Paramilitary forces for his security. How can they provide security to people of Haryana if they can't provide security to their party's national President?," Hooda asked. The former chief minister alleged that the state government has failed on many fronts. "Today in Haryana, the farmers don't get proper price for their produce, labours don't get work, education is not being imparted in the schools, hospitals don't have doctors, and there is unemployment. The farmers don't get water on their farms, panchayats don't have money," Hooda said. (ANI)