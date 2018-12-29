BS Kushwaha quits RLSP, joins JD(U) with over 1200 supporters

[India] Dec 29 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) vice president Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha along with over 1200 supporters, including workers and leaders joined Janata Dal (United) on Friday in Patna. `

Kushwaha and his supporters joined the JD(U) in the presence of party state unit chief Bashishtha Narayan Singh and Education Minister Krishnandan Prasad Verma.

Adressing media on the occasion, Bashishtha Narayan Singh said: "We welcome Kushwaha's entry. There were several issues raised by Kushwaha while working for RLSP and when his voice wasn't heard, along with over 1200 supporters and 35 state committee members, he decided to quit RLSP and join JD(U)."

Kushwaha said, "We will work under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and put our best to bring prosperity and development in the state." Notably, it is an important move which comes a few days after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced its seat-sharing pact in Bihar for forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Interestingly, there are 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Both BJP and JD(U) will contest elections on 17 seats each and the remaining 6 seats will be contested by the candidates of Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. (ANI)