BSF arrests Indian national on suspension of spying for Pak

[India], March 1 (ANI): The Border Security Force has arrested a 21-year-old Indian national from Maboke, near border outpost in Punjab on suspicion of spying for Pakistan.

"21-year-old accused, Mohammed Sharukh, from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad is a suspected Pakistani spy. He was arrested on Thursday from border outpost, Maboke," officials told ANI.

"The BSF has seized a mobile phone with Pakistani sim card and the contact number used by him was added in eight Pakistan-based groups. Six other Pakistani phone numbers were also retrieved from him," officials said while elaborating about his arrest.

The officials further said that the accused had wrapped himself in a bed sheet and was trying to hide his mobile. Following which, he was interrogated by BSF personnel. Later it was found that he was allegedly using his cell phone to communicate with Pakistan-based terror groups. "During interrogation, Sharukh gave incoherent and contradictory answers asked by BSF. He has been handed over to police for further investigation," they added. The arrest comes a few days after Indian Air Force fighter jets on Wednesday carried out an attack on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in the Balakot region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, led by Azhar Masood, had taken responsibility for the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir in which 40 personnel were killed. A day later after IAF attack on a JeM terror camp, a package of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets tried to enter Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector in order to target military installations Rajouri sector. Wing Commander Varthaman, flying a MiG -21 Bison fighter plane, was chasing Pakistani jets which transgressed into Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and crossed over to PoK where his aircraft was shot down. He ejected safely and was taken to the custody by the Pakistani Army. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced in Pakistan Parliament that Abhinandan will be released on Friday as a peace gesture. (ANI)