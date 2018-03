[India], Mar 15 (ANI): A Pakistani infiltrator was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday from the International Border (IB) in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

The infiltrator arrested from Bandli Post here was later handed over to the Khajuwala Police.

The arrested accused revealed his name as Manjoor Khan and claimed to be a resident of Pakistan's Bahawalpur city.

He is further being interrogated by the Police and Intelligence agencies. (ANI)