BSF arrests Pak national at Wagah

[India] May 25 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday arrested a Pakistani national at Wagah border while he was trying to enter into the Indian side near Wagah Border.

Abdullah Shah, 21, had valid Pakistani passport but no visa. The BSF has also recovered a mobile phone with SIM card and 9000 Pakistani rupees from Shah.

He is from Pakistan's Swat area. His father's name is Khan Zorawar.

The interrogation is underway.

Meanwhile, in another incident the BSF also arrested two Indian nationals, 20-year-old Thahib and 23-year-old Babu Ali near BOP (Border outpost) in Punjab's Amritsar. (ANI)