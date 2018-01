[India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of India's 69th Republic Day, sweets were exchanged between troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards, Bangladesh at the Fulbari border in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

It has been a long running tradition between the two forces to exchange sweets on the occasion.

The tradition assumes significance as it shows goodwill between both the nations.(ANI)