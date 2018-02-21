BSF constable loses life in Pak firing

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) constable SK Murmu on Tuesday has lost his life. He was severely injured in firing by Pakistan.

Murmu was deployed at a Forward Defence Location (FDL) post in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar.

On Tuesday at about 4:50 p.m., Pakistan regulars violated ceasefire and targeted Murmu by sniping at a FDL post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Karnah Sector's Tangdhar.

Murmu sustained critical bullet injury in stomach and was evacuated to Army 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Murmu was born in 1989, was a resident of Bihar's Jamui district and had joined the BSF in year 2013. (ANI)