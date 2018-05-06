BSF constable shoots dead 3 colleagues, kills self

[India], May 6 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) constable of 55 battalion at BOP Magrui on Sunday allegedly shot dead his three colleagues before committing suicide.

The incident took place last midnight in BOP Magrui under Irani police station of Kailashahar in north Tripura.

The incident was confirmed by Superintendent of Police, Special Branch of Tripura police Sarkar Debnath over the phone.

The constable who fired upon the colleagues has been identified as Sishu Pal.

BSF is investigating the motive behind the incident. (ANI)