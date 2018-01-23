BSF destroys Pakistan firing positions, fuel dump

[India], January 22 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday has released a video showing retaliatory operation against Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in Jammu region.

The video, apparently shot by a thermal imager shows a blast that may have taken place in the retaliatory fire by the BSF.

Meanwhile, a BSF spokesperson said "BSF is giving suitable and pin-pointed retaliation to the unprovoked fire by Pakistani forces from across the IB in Jammu. At several locations, the enemy's firing positions, ammunition and fuel dump have been destroyed by precision firing of the border guarding force personnel".

The spokesperson also released two small video clips purportedly showing the destruction of the fuel dump. The BSF has fired over 9,000 rounds of mortar shells in the past four days as part of "pinpointed" retaliatory action against Pakistan's unprovoked firing, officials said today. Earlier in the day, BSF said that it retaliated against ceasefire violations by Pakistan and destroyed its firing posts at several locations along the International Border (IB) in the valley. Twelve people, including five security personnel, have been killed and over 60 others injured in Pakistani firing from across the border in Jammu since Thursday. (ANI)